    126 Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

    126 Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Vincent Lang 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jen Moore, left, 126th Operations Group, commander, turns over the 126th Operations Support Squadron guidon to incoming 126 OSS commander Lt. Col. Travis Cord during a change of command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Dec. 7, 2025. Passing the guidon is a time honor tradition that symbolizes taking command of the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Vince Lang)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 10:44
    Photo ID: 9448268
    VIRIN: 251207-Z-DM130-4779
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, 126 Operations Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Vincent Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

