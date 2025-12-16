126th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael O'Koniewski, right, hands over the 126th Operations Support Squadron guidon to Col. Jen Moore, 126th Operations Group, commander, during a change of command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Dec. 7, 2025. Passing the guidon is a time honor tradition that symbolizes relinquishing command of the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Vince Lang)