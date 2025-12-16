(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    United States Capitol, ain't she a beauty

    United States Capitol, ain't she a beauty

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Eli Baker 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Wide shot of the United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Dec. 10. 2025. The US. Capitol is the meeting place of the nation's legislature, the U.S. Congress. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)

    This work, United States Capitol, ain't she a beauty, by SGT Eli Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States of America
    United States Capitol
    United States of America flag
    Washington dc

