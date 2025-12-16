(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, remove a HyFin vent chest seal during a tactical combat casualty care training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dec. 6, 2025. The TCCC course was developed to train military personnel on life-saving measures to increase the chances of survival during the initial medical assessment phase in combat. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Mendez)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 08:46
    Photo ID: 9447797
    VIRIN: 251206-F-PB419-7518
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 12.64 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TCCC [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Victor Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros
    Siempre Adelante

