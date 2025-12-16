Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carlos Santiago, a ground transportation operator and Staff Sgt. Irwin Rodriguez, a transportation specialist, both assigned to the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, apply a HyFin vent chest seal during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dec. 6, 2025. The TCCC course was developed to train military personnel on life-saving measures to increase the chances of survival during the initial medical assessment phase in combat. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Mendez)