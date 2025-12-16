(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts VBSS Drills in the Gulf of Oman [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts VBSS Drills in the Gulf of Oman

    GULF OF OMAN

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    251212-N-IE405-1054 GULF OF OMAN (Dec. 12, 2025) U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), conduct a visit, board, search and seizure drill in the Gulf of Oman. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 06:29
    Photo ID: 9447669
    VIRIN: 251211-N-IE405-1054
    Resolution: 5302x3322
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts VBSS Drills in the Gulf of Oman [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts VBSS Drills in the Gulf of Oman
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts VBSS Drills in the Gulf of Oman
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts VBSS Drills in the Gulf of Oman
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts VBSS Drills in the Gulf of Oman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gulf of Oman
    U.S. Fifth Fleet
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    patrol
    VBSS
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery