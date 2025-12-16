USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts VBSS Drills in the Gulf of Oman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251212-N-IE405-1035 GULF OF OMAN (Dec. 12, 2025) U.S. Navy Ensign Zachary Lozano, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), prepares to lead the ship's tactical team during a visit, board, search and seizure drill in the Gulf of Oman. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)