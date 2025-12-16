KITTERY, Maine (Dec. 11, 2025) – Portsmouth Naval Shipyard worker Kevin Roberge has a flag flown in honor of his retirement. The flag was presented to Roberge in recognition of his dedicated service to the shipyard and the Navy’s Mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 06:10
|Photo ID:
|9447662
|VIRIN:
|251211-N-VG694-1009
|Resolution:
|1620x2025
|Size:
|558.28 KB
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
This work, PNSY Retire Flag Kevin Roberge [Image 9 of 9], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.