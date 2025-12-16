(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PNSY Retire Flag Kevin Roberge [Image 5 of 9]

    PNSY Retire Flag Kevin Roberge

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (Dec. 11, 2025) – Portsmouth Naval Shipyard worker Kevin Roberge has a flag flown in honor of his retirement. The flag was presented to Roberge in recognition of his dedicated service to the shipyard and the Navy’s Mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 06:10
    VIRIN: 251211-N-VG694-1006
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PNSY Retire Flag Kevin Roberge [Image 9 of 9], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Submarines
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    PNSY
    Navy

