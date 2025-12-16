USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Transits Strait of Hormuz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251216-N-IE405-3073 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Dec. 16, 2025) U.S. Navy Navy Ensign Himmat Walha, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), monitors maritime safety as conning officer during a Strait of Hormuz transit. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)