251212-N-IE405-5007 GULF OF OMAN (Dec. 12, 2025) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, conducts routine operations in the Gulf of Oman. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)