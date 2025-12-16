NAVFAC EURAFCENT Information System Security Engineers Conduct Cybersecurity Remediation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) Information System Security Engineer Noe Venegas conducts on-site cybersecurity remediation at the NAVSTA Rota Water Treatment Plant, Nov. 20, 2025. The remediation efforts ensure the system's compliance with Department of Defense (DoD) cybersecurity requirements. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy Photo by NAVFAC EURAFCENT Public Affairs)