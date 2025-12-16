(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Information System Security Engineers Conduct Cybersecurity Remediation

    ROTA, SPAIN

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Anthony Cage 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) Information System Security Engineer Noe Venegas conducts on-site cybersecurity remediation at the NAVSTA Rota Water Treatment Plant, Nov. 20, 2025. The remediation efforts ensure the system's compliance with Department of Defense (DoD) cybersecurity requirements. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy Photo by NAVFAC EURAFCENT Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 05:55
    Photo ID: 9447646
    VIRIN: 251120-N-N2115-1002
    Resolution: 2856x2142
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC EURAFCENT Information System Security Engineers Conduct Cybersecurity Remediation [Image 2 of 2], by Anthony Cage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC
    Systems Command
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    Seabees
    Engineering
    US Navy

