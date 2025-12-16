NAVFAC EURAFCENT Information System Security Engineers Conduct Cybersecurity Remediation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Station Rota, Spain – Information System Security Engineers Noe Venegas (left) and Ricardo Hernandez, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), conduct on-site cybersecurity remediation at the Naval Station Rota Water Treatment Plant, Nov. 20, 2025. The work ensures compliance with Department of Defense (DoD) cybersecurity requirements. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy Photo by NAVFAC EURAFCENT Public Affairs)