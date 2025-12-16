Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ellison Robinson, a respiratory therapist assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, participates in the Neonatal Resuscitation Program in the naval hospital’s main operating room. As a clinician who responds to deliveries, ongoing participation in NRP ensures continued proficiency and confidence in managing neonatal resuscitation emergencies at birth.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 05:47
|Photo ID:
|9447639
|VIRIN:
|250623-N-MM059-2637
|Resolution:
|624x836
|Size:
|155.71 KB
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Medicine Warfighter Support: Respiratory Therapists [Image 2 of 2], by LTJG Gabriela Santesteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Medicine Warfighter Support: Respiratory Therapists
