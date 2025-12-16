Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jazmine Strain, a respiratory therapist assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, participates in the Neonatal Resuscitation Program in the naval hospital’s main operating room. As a clinician who responds to deliveries, ongoing participation in NRP ensures continued proficiency and confidence in managing neonatal resuscitation emergencies at birth.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 05:47
|Photo ID:
|9447637
|VIRIN:
|250623-N-MM059-2386
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|618.52 KB
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Navy Medicine Warfighter Support: Respiratory Therapists
