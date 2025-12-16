Navy Medicine Warfighter Support: Respiratory Therapists

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jazmine Strain, a respiratory therapist assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, participates in the Neonatal Resuscitation Program in the naval hospital’s main operating room. As a clinician who responds to deliveries, ongoing participation in NRP ensures continued proficiency and confidence in managing neonatal resuscitation emergencies at birth.