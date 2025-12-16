(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Medicine Warfighter Support: Respiratory Therapists [Image 1 of 2]

    Navy Medicine Warfighter Support: Respiratory Therapists

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    06.22.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Gabriela Santesteban 

    USNMRTC Sigonella/USNH Sigonella/USNMRTU Bahrain/USNMRTC Sigonella Detachment Souda Bay

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jazmine Strain, a respiratory therapist assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, participates in the Neonatal Resuscitation Program in the naval hospital’s main operating room. As a clinician who responds to deliveries, ongoing participation in NRP ensures continued proficiency and confidence in managing neonatal resuscitation emergencies at birth.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 05:47
    Photo ID: 9447637
    VIRIN: 250623-N-MM059-2386
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 618.52 KB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Navy Medicine Warfighter Support: Respiratory Therapists [Image 2 of 2], by LTJG Gabriela Santesteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine Warfighter Support: Respiratory Therapists
    Navy Medicine Warfighter Support: Respiratory Therapists

    Navy Medicine Warfighter Support: Respiratory Therapists

