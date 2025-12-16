UNC Hosts ROK National Security Office Deputy Director for DMZ Visit and Armistice Discussions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea National Security Office First Deputy Director Kim Hyun-jong visits the Demilitarized Zone, Dec. 17, 2025. Accompanied by Eighth Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, Kim receives an update on Korean People’s Army activities, reviews current ROK response measures, and discusses ways to prevent accidental clashes with the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission to help maintain stability of the Armistice on the Korean Peninsula.