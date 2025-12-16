(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNC Hosts ROK National Security Office Deputy Director for DMZ Visit and Armistice Discussions

    Photo By Col. Ryan Donald | Republic of Korea National Security Office First Deputy Director Kim Hyun-jong visits...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.17.2025

    Story by Maj. Alexia Croizer 

    United Nations Command

    On 17 December 2025, UNC granted the ROK National Security Office First Deputy Director, Mr. Kim Hyun-jong, access to the DMZ to receive an update on KPA activities, assess current ROK response measures to these activities, and discuss the prevention of accidental clashes with the UNC Military Armistice Commission (UNCMAC) to ensure a stable maintenance of the Armistice. Mr. Kim was accompanied by 8th Army Commander, Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert.

    UNC is committed to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and actively supports measures that reduce the risk of miscalculation between military forces near the Military Demarcation Line.

    MDL

