4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training

U.S. Army pilots and crew members assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct Helicopter Underwater Egress Training and Helicopter Overwater Training at Vandal Training Center, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2025. During the training, Soldiers practiced safely exiting a simulated UH-60 Black Hawk airframe after a water impact, building confidence and reinforcing critical survival skills for aviation personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega)