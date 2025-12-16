(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training [Image 20 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army pilots and crew members assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct Helicopter Underwater Egress Training and Helicopter Overwater Training at Vandal Training Center, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2025. During the training, Soldiers practiced safely exiting a simulated UH-60 Black Hawk airframe after a water impact, building confidence and reinforcing critical survival skills for aviation personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 02:31
    Photo ID: 9447498
    VIRIN: 251201-A-VH016-1020
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.53 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training [Image 22 of 22], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training
    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training
    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training
    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training
    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training
    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training
    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training
    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training
    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training
    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training
    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training
    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training
    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training
    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training
    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training
    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training
    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training
    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training
    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training
    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training
    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training
    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress and Overwater Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    U.S.Army
    2CAB
    EighthArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery