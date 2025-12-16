251215-N-DR102-1050
Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) approaches Coronado Bridge as the ship transits the San Diego Bay as it returns from an underway period, Dec. 15, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zachary Warr)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 23:56
|Photo ID:
|9447454
|VIRIN:
|251215-N-DR102-1050
|Resolution:
|2044x1363
|Size:
|322.42 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex (LHD 2) returns from underway [Image 2 of 2], by SA Zachary Warr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.