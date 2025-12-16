USS Essex (LHD 2) returns from underway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251215-N-DR102-1027

Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) transits the San Diego Bay as it returns from an underway period, Dec. 15, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zachary Warr)