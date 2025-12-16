National Guard's 389th Birthday Celebrated on Capitol Hill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, addresses attendees of the National Guard’s 389th Birthday celebration at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., Dec. 16, 2025. The National Guard is the United States’ oldest military component, dating to Dec. 13, 1636, when the Massachusetts Bay Colony organized three permanent militia regiments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)