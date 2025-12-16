(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Guard's 389th Birthday Celebrated on Capitol Hill [Image 2 of 11]

    National Guard's 389th Birthday Celebrated on Capitol Hill

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, addresses attendees of the National Guard's 389th Birthday celebration at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., Dec. 16, 2025. The National Guard is the United States' oldest military component, dating to Dec. 13, 1636, when the Massachusetts Bay Colony organized three permanent militia regiments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 20:20
    TAGS

    CNGB
    1636
    Steve Nordhaus
    Washington
    National Guard Bureau

