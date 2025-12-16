MAG-24 hosts officer, SNCO run

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Sael Garcia, sergeant major of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), does pushups after a formation run with the Marines and Sailors of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st MAW, after a formation run at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 16, 2025. MAG-24 hosted this run during a visit from the 1st MAW commanding general and sergeant major to promote unit cohesion, moral and espirit de corps among the officers and staff non-commissioned officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O'Brien)
