    MAG-24 hosts officer, SNCO run [Image 6 of 7]

    MAG-24 hosts officer, SNCO run

    KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reedobrien 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), speaks to the Marines and Sailors of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st MAW, after a formation run at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 16, 2025. MAG-24 hosted this run during a visit from the 1st MAW commanding general and sergeant major to promote unit cohesion, moral and espirit de corps among the officers and staff non-commissioned officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O'Brien)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 20:42
    Photo ID: 9447174
    VIRIN: 251216-M-KA851-1744
    Resolution: 6555x4370
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-24 hosts officer, SNCO run [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Anabelle Reedobrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MAG24
    1stMAW

