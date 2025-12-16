(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Heartwarming Holiday Visit with Our Community!

    A Heartwarming Holiday Visit with Our Community!

    GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Chong Min Pak 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    A Heartwarming Holiday Visit with Our Community!

    On Dec. 16, the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command–Korea, alongside our Good Neighbor Program partners, visited the Chilgok Childcare Center near Camp Carroll to drop off some Christmas treats for the children.
    The MSC-K Command Team, Col. R. Scott Carpenter and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Johnson, engaged in a great discussion with teachers representing 12 childcare centers in the area to plan future activities and events together.
    We love being part of the local community and cherish every opportunity to strengthen our friendship.
    (U.S. Army photo by Ms. Pak, Chong Min, U.S. Army Materiel Support Command- Korea)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 20:09
    Photo ID: 9447159
    VIRIN: 251216-A-SH184-1003
    Resolution: 6328x4270
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Good Neighbor Program
    GNP
    MSC-K

