A Heartwarming Holiday Visit with Our Community!



On Dec. 16, the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command–Korea, alongside our Good Neighbor Program partners, visited the Chilgok Childcare Center near Camp Carroll to drop off some Christmas treats for the children.

The MSC-K Command Team, Col. R. Scott Carpenter and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Johnson, engaged in a great discussion with teachers representing 12 childcare centers in the area to plan future activities and events together.

We love being part of the local community and cherish every opportunity to strengthen our friendship.

(U.S. Army photo by Ms. Pak, Chong Min, U.S. Army Materiel Support Command- Korea)