    Ayase Friendship Kids [Image 10 of 10]

    Ayase Friendship Kids

    JAPAN

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Gregory Mitchell 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    251206-N-OB549-1096: Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi (Dec. 06, 2025) - Ayase city students from the Ayase Friendship Kids, an English and cultural exchange group consisting of elementary school students, tour the NAF Atsugi Navy Exchange (NEX) during a recent field trip visit to the installation. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Greg Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 19:00
    VIRIN: 251206-N-OB549-1096
    Location: JP
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    NAF Atsugi
    children
    COMREL
    japan

