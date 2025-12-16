Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251206-N-OB549-1089: Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi (Dec. 06, 2025) - NAF Atsugi Navy Exchange (NEX) store manager Tami Dumas prepares to host a tour for Ayase city students from the Ayase Friendship Kids, an English and cultural exchange group consisting of elementary school students. The group was onboard the installation for a field trip tour of both the Navy Exchange and the NAF Atsugi Defense Commissary Agency (DECA) store. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Greg Mitchell)