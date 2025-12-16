Training Squadron Two Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Jason Hathaway speaks during a Training Squadron Two (VT-2) change of command ceremony Dec. 10, 2025, at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola.



Hathaway relieved Cmdr. Jonathan Lushenko as commanding officer of VT-2. Training Air Wing FIVE Commodore, Capt. Kenneth Kerr presided over the ceremony.



VT-2 is the Navy’s oldest primary training squadron. It was formed as part of Basic Training Group 2 and commissioned May 1960 at NAS Whiting Field. The squadron’s mission is to provide primary stage flight training to student aviators of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and several allied nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Christy Mason)