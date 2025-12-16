(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Training Squadron Two Change of Command [Image 1 of 5]

    Training Squadron Two Change of Command

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Christy Mason 

    Naval Air Station Whiting Field

    Cmdr. Jonathan Lushenko speaks during a Training Squadron Two (VT-2) change of command ceremony Dec. 10, 2025, at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola.

    Cmdr. Jason Hathaway relieved Lushenko as commanding officer of VT-2. Training Air Wing FIVE Commodore, Capt. Kenneth Kerr presided over the ceremony.

    VT-2 is the Navy’s oldest primary training squadron. It was formed as part of Basic Training Group 2 and commissioned May 1960 at NAS Whiting Field. The squadron’s mission is to provide primary stage flight training to student aviators of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and several allied nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Christy Mason)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 15:55
    Photo ID: 9446372
    VIRIN: 251210-N-TV165-1028
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Squadron Two Change of Command, by Christy Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief of Naval Air Training
    National Naval Aviation Museum
    Training Air Wing 5
    NAS Whiting Field
    Naval Air Station Whiting Field
    Training Squadron (VT) 2

