Wing leaders and security forces specialists pose for a group photo following the distribution of holiday cards over December RSD, Dec. 6, 2025, Duluth, Minnesota. Leaders greeted Airmen with seasonal cheer while distributing cards as part of the American Red Cross in Minnesota’s Holiday Cards for Heroes program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Shaner)