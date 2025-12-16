(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday Cards for Heroes [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Holiday Cards for Heroes

    DULUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Megan Shaner 

    148th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Kaspari, 148th Fighter Wing Mission Support Group commander, hands a candy cane to a wing member as they arrive for December RSD, Dec. 6, 2025, Duluth, Minnesota. Wing leaders greeted Airmen with seasonal cheer while distributing cards as part of the American Red Cross in Minnesota’s Holiday Cards for Heroes program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Shaner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 15:51
    Photo ID: 9446326
    VIRIN: 251206-Z-WY122-1053
    Resolution: 4890x3260
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Cards for Heroes [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Megan Shaner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Holiday Cards for Heroes
    Holiday Cards for Heroes
    Holiday Cards for Heroes
    Holiday Cards for Heroes
    Holiday Cards for Heroes
    Holiday Cards for Heroes
    Holiday Cards for Heroes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Minnesota
    Airman
    Red Cross
    Holiday Cards for Heroes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery