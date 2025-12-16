Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Kaspari, 148th Fighter Wing Mission Support Group commander, hands a candy cane to a wing member as they arrive for December RSD, Dec. 6, 2025, Duluth, Minnesota. Wing leaders greeted Airmen with seasonal cheer while distributing cards as part of the American Red Cross in Minnesota’s Holiday Cards for Heroes program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Shaner)