A U.S. Army soldier of the 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Platoon, directs return fire after receiving heavy small-arms contact from a dense hillside during a field training exercise in Perak, Malaysia, July 27. The exercise was part of Keris Strike, a bilateral military exercise between the U.S. and Malaysian armies that is a key event for strengthening military partnerships and regional security in the Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 14:29
|Photo ID:
|9446119
|VIRIN:
|250727-A-UQ307-7616
|Resolution:
|5947x4089
|Size:
|8.26 MB
|Location:
|MY
This work, 27th Infantry Regiment trains in Malaysia during Exercise Keris Strike [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.