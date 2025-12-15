(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    27th Infantry Regiment trains in Malaysia during Exercise Keris Strike [Image 8 of 9]

    27th Infantry Regiment trains in Malaysia during Exercise Keris Strike

    MALAYSIA

    07.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Monte Swift 

    364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A U.S. Army soldier of the 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Platoon, directs return fire after receiving heavy small-arms contact from a dense hillside during a field training exercise in Perak, Malaysia, July 27. The exercise was part of Keris Strike, a bilateral military exercise between the U.S. and Malaysian armies that is a key event for strengthening military partnerships and regional security in the Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 14:29
    Photo ID: 9446119
    VIRIN: 250727-A-UQ307-7616
    Resolution: 5947x4089
    Size: 8.26 MB
    Location: MY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27th Infantry Regiment trains in Malaysia during Exercise Keris Strike [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

