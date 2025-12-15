27th Infantry Regiment trains in Malaysia during Exercise Keris Strike

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army soldier of the 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Platoon, directs return fire after receiving heavy small-arms contact from a dense hillside during a field training exercise in Perak, Malaysia, July 27. The exercise was part of Keris Strike, a bilateral military exercise between the U.S. and Malaysian armies that is a key event for strengthening military partnerships and regional security in the Indo-Pacific.