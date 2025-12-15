27th Infantry Regiment trains in Malaysia during Exercise Keris Strike

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army soldier with the 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment rests with members of his team after responding to heavy small arms contact during a field training exercise in Perak, Malaysia, July 27, 2025. The exercise was part of Keris Strike, a bilateral military exercise between the U.S. and Malaysian armies and a key event that strengthens military partnerships and security in the Indo-Pacific.