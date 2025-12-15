27th Infantry Regiment trains in Malaysia during Exercise Keris Strike

A U.S. Army soldier with the 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment rests with members of his team after responding to heavy small arms contact during a field training exercise in Perak, Malaysia, July 27, 2025. The exercise was part of Keris Strike, a bilateral military exercise between the U.S. and Malaysian armies and a key event that strengthens military partnerships and security in the Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 14:29
|Photo ID:
|9446100
|VIRIN:
|250727-A-UQ307-6455
|Resolution:
|3343x4178
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|MY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
