    2025 Holiday in Blue [Image 106 of 106]

    2025 Holiday in Blue

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Ismael Ortega 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. David Regner, Band of the West commander, conducts Airmen with the BOTW and Soldiers from the 323nd Army Band at the Majestic Theater during the annual Holiday in Blue concert Dec. 10, 2025, at San Antonio, Texas. The two-day concert was open to the public and featured a mix of holiday classics and contemporary arrangements, including a special guest performance by the group, Mariachi las Alteñas. This annual performance celebrates the season, strengthens community relationships, and fosters connections between the U.S. Air Force, Joint Base San Antonio and the San Antonio community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ismael Ortega)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 14:23
    Photo ID: 9446077
    VIRIN: 251210-F-RD023-5300
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 38.62 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Holiday in Blue [Image 106 of 106], by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    holiday
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Band of the West
    concert
    323nd Army Band

