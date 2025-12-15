2025 Holiday in Blue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. David Regner, Band of the West commander, conducts Airmen with the BOTW and Soldiers from the 323nd Army Band at the Majestic Theater during the annual Holiday in Blue concert Dec. 10, 2025, at San Antonio, Texas. The two-day concert was open to the public and featured a mix of holiday classics and contemporary arrangements, including a special guest performance by the group, Mariachi las Alteñas. This annual performance celebrates the season, strengthens community relationships, and fosters connections between the U.S. Air Force, Joint Base San Antonio and the San Antonio community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ismael Ortega)