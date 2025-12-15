Japanese C-2 aircraft, aircrew attend AATTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Kawasaki C-2 cargo aircraft assigned to the 2nd Tactical Airlift Group, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, prepares for takeoff at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 10, 2025. Airmen from the JASDF attended the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course of the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)