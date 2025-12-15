(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Japanese C-2 aircraft, aircrew attend AATTC [Image 2 of 3]

    Japanese C-2 aircraft, aircrew attend AATTC

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A Kawasaki C-2 cargo aircraft assigned to the 2nd Tactical Airlift Group, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, prepares for takeoff at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 10, 2025. Airmen from the JASDF attended the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course of the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 12:48
    Photo ID: 9445769
    VIRIN: 251210-Z-UP142-1010
    Resolution: 4544x3023
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japanese C-2 aircraft, aircrew attend AATTC [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

