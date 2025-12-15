Japanese C-2 aircraft, aircrew attend AATTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Air Self-Defense Force aircraft maintainers assigned to the 2nd Tactical Airlift Group conduct pre-launch operations of a Kawasaki C-2 cargo aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 10, 2025. Airmen from the JASDF attended the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course of the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)