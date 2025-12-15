(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dyess breaks ground on new fuels facility [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dyess breaks ground on new fuels facility

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Leaders from Dyess Air Force Base, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Abilene Military Affairs Council and Emerson Construction commemorate the groundbreaking of the Fuels Lab and Refueler Truck Yard at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025. The new facility is expected to be completed by October 2027 and will modernize fueling operations supporting the B-1B, C-130J and future B-21 missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 11:26
    Photo ID: 9445518
    VIRIN: 251215-F-CP864-1069
    Resolution: 5478x3645
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dyess breaks ground on new fuels facility [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dyess breaks ground on new fuels facility
    Dyess breaks ground on new fuels facility
    Dyess breaks ground on new fuels facility
    Dyess breaks ground on new fuels facility
    Dyess breaks ground on new fuels facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Groundbreaking Ceremony
    U.S. Army Corps of Engieers Fort Worth District
    B-21 Raider

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery