Dyess breaks ground on new fuels facility

Leaders from Dyess Air Force Base, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Abilene Military Affairs Council and Emerson Construction commemorate the groundbreaking of the Fuels Lab and Refueler Truck Yard at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025. The new facility is expected to be completed by October 2027 and will modernize fueling operations supporting the B-1B, C-130J and future B-21 missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez)