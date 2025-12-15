Dyess breaks ground on new fuels facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders from Dyess Air Force Base, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Abilene Military Affairs Council and Emerson Construction break ground on the new Fuels Lab and Refueler Truck Yard at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025. The fuels complex is just one of more than 24 infrastructure projects planned over the next decade as Dyess prepares to welcome the B-21 Raider. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez)