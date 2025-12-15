(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dyess breaks ground on new fuels facility [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dyess breaks ground on new fuels facility

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Leaders from Dyess Air Force Base, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Abilene Military Affairs Council and Emerson Construction break ground on the new Fuels Lab and Refueler Truck Yard at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025. The fuels complex is just one of more than 24 infrastructure projects planned over the next decade as Dyess prepares to welcome the B-21 Raider. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 11:27
    Photo ID: 9445510
    VIRIN: 251215-F-CP864-1059
    Resolution: 5189x3452
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dyess breaks ground on new fuels facility [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dyess breaks ground on new fuels facility
    Dyess breaks ground on new fuels facility
    Dyess breaks ground on new fuels facility
    Dyess breaks ground on new fuels facility
    Dyess breaks ground on new fuels facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Groundbreaking Ceremony
    U.S. Army Corps of Engieers Fort Worth District
    B-21 Raider

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery