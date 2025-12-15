(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1-38 Infantry Trains During Combined Arms Live Fire [Image 7 of 10]

    1-38 Infantry Trains During Combined Arms Live Fire

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.12.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopter assigned to 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts a live-fire engagement in support of a combined arms live-fire exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, Dec. 12, 2024. Aviation assets provided close combat attack in coordination with ground maneuver forces.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 03:01
    Photo ID: 9444790
    VIRIN: 251212-A-GF403-2242
    Resolution: 12096x8048
    Size: 44.91 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, 1-38 Infantry Trains During Combined Arms Live Fire [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2ID
    1SBCT
    KRF-16
    4ID

