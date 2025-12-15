1-38 Infantry Trains During Combined Arms Live Fire

A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopter assigned to 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts a live-fire engagement in support of a combined arms live-fire exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, Dec. 12, 2024. Aviation assets provided close combat attack in coordination with ground maneuver forces.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 03:01
|Photo ID:
|9444790
|VIRIN:
|251212-A-GF403-2242
|Resolution:
|12096x8048
|Size:
|44.91 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
