    1-38 Infantry Trains During Combined Arms Live Fire [Image 8 of 10]

    1-38 Infantry Trains During Combined Arms Live Fire

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.12.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment establish firing positions on a ridgeline during a combined arms live-fire exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, Dec. 12, 2024. Infantry platoons maneuvered under live-fire conditions while integrating fires from supporting units.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 03:01
    2ID
    1SBCT
    KRF-16
    4ID

