    2025 USFK Cultural Experiance Tour

    2025 USFK Cultural Experiance Tour

    CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army service members pose for a picture at Gyeongbokgung Palace, Dec 15, 2025. Gyeongbokgung Palace, built in 1395, served as the main royal palace of the Joseon Dynasty and remains a powerful symbol of Korea’s history, architecture, and royal heritage. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 01:19
    CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, 2025 USFK Cultural Experiance Tour [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Draven Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Casey
    IMCOM
    IMCOM-P
    South Korea

