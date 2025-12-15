2025 USFK Cultural Experiance Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army service members pose for a picture at Gyeongbokgung Palace, Dec 15, 2025. Gyeongbokgung Palace, built in 1395, served as the main royal palace of the Joseon Dynasty and remains a powerful symbol of Korea’s history, architecture, and royal heritage. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)