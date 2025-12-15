2025 USFK Cultural Experiance Tour

A dated Korean flag signed by U.S. Army service members representing the alliance of the U.S. and Korea resides at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History, Dec 15, 2025. A flag bearing the signatures of U.S. soldiers, each name a reminder of service, sacrifice, and shared history, preserved here in the museum. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)
