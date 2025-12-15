(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Nimitz Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    Nimitz Conducts Routine Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tehya Delgardio-Lawrence 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    A U.S. Sailor paints an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 18, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Tehya Delgardio-Lawrence)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    VIRIN: 251118-N-TD410-1016
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
