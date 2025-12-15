Nimitz Conducts Routine Operations

A U.S. Sailor paints an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 18, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Tehya Delgardio-Lawrence)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 18:34
|Photo ID:
|9444143
|VIRIN:
|251118-N-TD410-1016
|Resolution:
|5240x3605
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
