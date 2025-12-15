(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pax River Marks Arbor Day with Tree Planting [Image 2 of 2]

    Pax River Marks Arbor Day with Tree Planting

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Dec. 11, 2025) - NAS Patuxent River leadership and Environmental Department staff plant an Eastern Red Bud tree in observance of Arbor Day at Pax River. The event also marked the 36th consecutive award of the Tree City USA award for Pax River by the national Arbor Day Foundation.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 16:07
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
