Pax River Marks Arbor Day with Tree Planting

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Dec. 11, 2025) - NAS Patuxent River leadership and Environmental Department staff plant an Eastern Red Bud tree in observance of Arbor Day at Pax River. The event also marked the 36th consecutive award of the Tree City USA award for Pax River by the national Arbor Day Foundation.
