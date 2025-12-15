Pax River Marks Arbor Day with Tree Planting Your browser does not support the audio element.

Pax River leadership and Environmental personnel gathered Dec. 11 for the Tree City USA tree planting and Arbor Day proclamation signing.



Naval Air Station Patuxent River was named a 2025 "Tree City USA" by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of the installation’s commitment to effective forest management. The award marks the 36th consecutive year NAS Patuxent River has earned the title of a Tree City USA.



NAS Patuxent River is one of more than 3,577 Tree City USAs, with 47 percent of the U.S. population living in a recognized Tree City. The Tree City USA Program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. The installation received the recognition by meeting the Tree City programs four requirements of having a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance.



Arbor Day was first proposed in 1872 by J. Sterling Morton to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture as a specialized day set aside for the planting of trees and was observed by the planting of more than 1 million trees in that state.



“Arbor Day is now observed throughout the nation and world,” said Capt. Mark Zematis, NAS Patuxent River Commanding Officer during the proclamation signing. “Trees can reduce the erosion of our precious topsoil by wind and water, lower our heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce oxygen and provide habitat for wildlife.”



This year’s observance coincided with a peak planting timeframe for the type of tree chosen to mark the occasion, an eastern red bud tree. The eastern redbud is native to Maryland and a high-value tree species to for birds, mammals, and various local insects.



To learn more about the Tree City USA program, visit https://www.arborday.org/our-work/tree-city-usa .