USNS Mercy Medical Treatment Facility Participates in Mass Casualty Response Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A doctor assesses a patient in the triage area during a mass casualty response drill on Naval Air Station North Island. Members of the Military Sealift Command (MSC) hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Medical Treatment Facility (MTF) along with Marines from the Expeditionary Medical Facility, 4th Marine Medical Battalion and the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab participated in the drill as part of the larger, multi-service exercise, Steel Knight 2025, held at Marine Base Camp Pendleton, and tested the MTF’s ability to triage, treat and transport multiple simulated patients during a crisis.