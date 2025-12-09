Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Mercy Medical Treatment Facility Participates in Mass Casualty Response Drill [Image 4 of 9]

    USNS Mercy Medical Treatment Facility Participates in Mass Casualty Response Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Sarah Cannon 

    Military Sealift Command Pacific

    A doctor assesses a patient in the triage area during a mass casualty response drill on Naval Air Station North Island. Members of the Military Sealift Command (MSC) hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Medical Treatment Facility (MTF) along with Marines from the Expeditionary Medical Facility, 4th Marine Medical Battalion and the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab participated in the drill as part of the larger, multi-service exercise, Steel Knight 2025, held at Marine Base Camp Pendleton, and tested the MTF’s ability to triage, treat and transport multiple simulated patients during a crisis.

    TAGS

    MTF
    Military Sealift Command Pacific
    USNS Mercy Medical Treatment Facility
    Steel Knight 2025

