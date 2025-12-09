Make up is applied to a medical simulation mannequin in preparation for a mass casualty response drill on Naval Air Station North Island with members of the Military Sealift Command (MSC) hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Medical Treatment Facility (MTF) along with Marines from the Expeditionary Medical Facility, 4th Marine Medical Battalion and the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab. The drill was part of the larger, multi-service exercise, Steel Knight 2025, held at Marine Base Camp Pendleton, and tested the MTF’s ability to triage, treat and transport multiple simulated patients during a crisis.
USNS Mercy Medical Treatment Facility Participates in Mass Casualty Response Drill
