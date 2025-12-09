Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Fall Retrieve 2025

    GROSSE ILE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Stephen Nolan 

    USCGC BRISTOL BAY

    Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Nicholas Berdan, a Boatswain's Mate assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102), removes ice from the surface of a buoy off the coast of Gross Isle, Michigan on Dec. 8, 2025. As a part of Operation Fall Retrieve, Bristol Bay temporarily disestablishes more than 100 floating Aids to Navigation in Lake Erie and the Detroit River ahead of the winter ice season.

    (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)

