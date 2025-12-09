Operation Fall Retrieve 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Nicholas Berdan, a Boatswain's Mate assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102), removes ice from the surface of a buoy off the coast of Gross Isle, Michigan on Dec. 8, 2025. As a part of Operation Fall Retrieve, Bristol Bay temporarily disestablishes more than 100 floating Aids to Navigation in Lake Erie and the Detroit River ahead of the winter ice season.



(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)